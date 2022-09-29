Armenia to receive $250m in Pinaka launchers, ammunition from India: Report

Armenia, which is presently involved in a violent standoff with its neighbour Azerbaijan, has reportedly struck a $250 million agreement with India to deliver weapons and ammunition to Armenia. The Economic Times reports that India will deliver to the former Soviet territory multi-barrel Pinaka launchers, anti-tank rockets, and a variety of other weaponry.

Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) designed and produced the Pinaka system with the assistance of Indian commercial companies. The rocket system, which is currently in use by the Indian Army, has a salvo time of 44 seconds for a salvo of 12 HE rockets. The Pinaka missile system is being sold by India for the first time, but the nation from south Asia has previously sent Armenia weaponry.

Four Swathi radars were to be supplied to Armenia for $43 million by India in 2020. Incoming artillery rounds may be tracked by these radars that locate weapons, and they can also be used to locate opposing gun locations so that you can take defensive action. In an effort to increase its exports of weapons, India has implemented a number of policies to stimulate local manufacture, including the ‘Make in India’ initiative. By 2025, the Center wants to have exported 35,000 crore rupees worth of weaponry.

Defense exports, in particular, have grown exponentially. As opposed to $23 million in 2014–15, India exported equipment worth $90 million in 2020–21. In order to give the Philippines’ navy the BrahMos cruise missile, India and the Philippines signed a $375 million agreement in January of this year. An anti-ship shore-based missile with a 290-km range will be used by the Philippine navy. The DRDO in India and NPO Mashinostroyeniya in Russia worked together to produce the BrahMos missile.