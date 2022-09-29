Bihar women’s panel Head apologised for her controversial remarks

IAS official Harjot Kaur has apologised after sparking uproar with her response to schoolgirls’ request for free sanitary pads. Young girls had requested Harjot Kaur, managing director of the Bihar Women Development Corporation, if sanitary napkins might be provided for free at an event on Wednesday in Bihar. Harjor Kaur responded, ‘Today you are asking for sanitary pads, tomorrow you will ask for condoms,’ to this.

She received a notice from the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday as a result of the outrage her remark caused. Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, has requested an investigation into the incident.

The IAS officer apologised on Thursday, saying, ‘If any words or phrases used during the event has hurt any girl’s sentiment, then I express regret. My intention was not to degrade someone or hurt anyone’s sentiment. My intention was to inspire young girls to move forward.’