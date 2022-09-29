Corruption case; Daughter of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif acquitted

A Pakistan court today overturned Maryam Nawaz’s conviction in a corruption case that had resulted in a seven-year prison sentence, according to her party and defence attorney. This lifted restrictions on her ability to run for political office.

The most influential politician in the governing Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) party, which is currently being led by Maryam Nawaz’s uncle Shehbaz Sharif, is regarded as Maryam Nawaz. Her father has promoted her as his political heir.

According to the lawyer Amjad Pervaiz, a two-judge panel found no evidence to support the prosecution’s claim that Maryam Nawaz encouraged any corruption in order to purchase expensive apartments in London.

She and her father were found guilty in 2018 by an anti-graft court for failing to report a known source of funding for the purchase of the houses, and her father received a 10-year prison sentence.

For hiding information about the properties her father owned, the prosecution had accused Maryam Nawaz of aiding and abetting. She was free on bail and filed an appeal with the Islamabad High Court, arguing that her party and she had been the victims of political repression. A politician who has been convicted in Pakistan is barred from running in elections for a period of five years.