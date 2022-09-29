FIFA World Cup 2022: Opening date of Hayya service centre announced

Doha: The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has announced the opening date of Hayya service centre. The Hayya service centre will be opened on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The centre is aimed at assisting football fans attending FIFA World Cup Qatar.

The centre is located at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena. It will provide face-to-face support for fans with Hayya Card inquiries. Fans will also be able to print their cards at the facility. The centre will be open from 10 am to 10 pm daily and 2 pm to 10 pm on Fridays, until January 23, 2023.

The Hayya Card is mandatory for all FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ticket holders. It will provide access to stadiums and free public transport on match days during tournament time. The Hayya Card will also act as an entry permit to Qatar for international fans.

Hayya Card applications can be made online or via the ‘Hayya to Qatar 2022’ mobile application, which is available via the iOS App Store, Google Play and Huwaei App Gallery. Applicants must have a valid match ticket number and upload their personal details, passport photograph and accommodation information.