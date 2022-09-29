Tamil Nadu, Kerala state governments label PFI ‘unlawful association’ following prohibition by centre

The Popular Front of India (PFI) and its eight affiliate fronts were banned by the Centre on Thursday for a period of five years, and on Thursday, the governments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala issued orders declaring the extreme group as a ‘unlawful association.’

The state governments issued the order as part of their powers under Section 42 of the 1967 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Popular Front of India (PFI), a radical outfit, was banned for five years by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday for its claimed ties to terror funding following many raids around the nation and arrests by the central agencies.