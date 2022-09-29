Updated Covid-19 safety protocols for hotels, events announced in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) in Abu Dhabi has announced updated Covid-19 safety protocols for hotel and tourism establishments, events, and cultural and leisure venues. DCT informed that the Green Pass system will apply for events. All people attending the events would need to show the pass on AlHosn app.

Covid-vaccinated and those exempted from taking the vaccine will have an Al Hosn Green Pass validity of 30 days. The validity is 7 days for non-vaccinated individuals. Wearing face masks indoors and outdoors is now optional. But face mask is mandatory for food handlers, and suspected and positive cases and recommended for those with chronic illness and the elderly.