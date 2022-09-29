US: Early research indicates that the monkeypox vaccination is very effective.

The monkeypox vaccination is quite effective, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it begins to protect patients as soon as two weeks after the first dose is given. The organisation published an early analysis.

The organisation discovered that between July 31 and September 3, unvaccinated people had a 14-fold higher risk of contracting monkeypox disease than those who had had vaccinations, at least 14 days following their initial dose. Based on confirmed cases from 32 different jurisdictions around the nation, the findings were generated.

The US has recorded more than 25,000 cases of monkeypox infections during the current outbreak. This year’s outbreak started in May.

‘These new data provide us with a level of cautious optimism that the vaccine is working as intended,’ CDC director Rochelle Walensky told reporters during a briefing.

‘Even in light of these promising data, we strongly recommend people receive two doses of Jynneos vaccine spaced out 28 days apart to ensure durable, lasting immune protection against monkeypox,’ she added.

Despite being authorised, the Jynneos vaccine against monkeypox still lacks a verified efficacy estimate because earlier research only examined animals and analysed human immune response data.

Monkeypox has been found in more than 66,000 people worldwide, but the number of new cases has been declining since August.

The Jynneos vaccine has been given out in the US in more than 680,000 doses, with a particular emphasis on gay and bisexual men, as well as transgender and gender nonconforming individuals.