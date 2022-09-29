Virgin Atlantic does away with the gendered uniform, allowing men to don skirts

Virgin Atlantic revised their stance on gender identity by allowing crew members to choose their own uniforms. The airline declared that it would permit its female pilots and cabin workers to work in skirts and pants. The airline, which is owned by Sir Richard Branson, stated that it seeks to ‘promote the originality’ of its employees and clients.

In contrast to their male counterparts, female airline personnel were compelled to wear a bright red uniform. The adjustments will make the airline ‘the most inclusive airline in the skies,’ according to the airlines, who claimed that the move was made to represent the diversity of the personnel.

The airline posted a caption with the hashtag See The World Differently along with the video saying, ‘We’ve altered our uniform code to allow our crew, pilot, and ground team the choice to choose which of our iconic uniforms, designed by Vivienne Westwood, best represents them.’

Virgin Atlantic’s commercial chief, Juha Jarvinen, told Telegraph that the company urged employees to embrace their uniqueness and be themselves at work. Added he, ‘No matter who they are, everyone can conquer the world, said Virgin Atlantic. In addition to making ensuring that our customers are addressed with their preferred pronouns, we want to let our employees wear the uniform that best represents them and how they identify.’

The decision has impressed the internet greatly. ‘So eager to see this, what a fantastic crew!!!,’ a user said. Absolutely fantastic, a different user wrote. ‘This is everything,’ the third user remarked in their response.