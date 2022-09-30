Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Gold price edged higher for second day in a row. In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,320, higher by Rs 200 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 480 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading up by 0.17% or Rs 83 at Rs 50,270 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading higher by 0.46% or Rs 261 at Rs 56,421 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,663.79 per ounce. Gold prices are headed for their biggest weekly gain, but it is down 2.8% for the month so far. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,673.10. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to $18.86 per ounce, platinum was steady at $865.46 and palladium was up 0.5% at $2,211.59.