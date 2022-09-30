Emirate in UAE announces new rules for parents to visit schools

Sharjha: Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) announced updated Covid safety measures for schools and private educational institutions in the emirate. As per the new rules, all parents visiting schools and educational institutions must have a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app.

The Al Hosn app turns green after an individual takes a PCR test and gets a negative result. For vaccinated individuals, the status remains green for 30 days. For unvaccinated people, the app remains green for 7 days. SPEA also informed that wearing a face mask in closed and open areas is optional for all students, school staff and visitors. But people suspected to have Covid-19 must wear it until proven negative by a PCR test result.

The authority also reduced the quarantine period for confirmed Covid-19 cases to 5 days. Close contacts of Covid-19 positive people is lifted. PCR testing is required only if Covid-related symptoms appear.