Madras High Court orders police to permit RSS rallies in Tamil Nadu on November 6

The Tamil Nadu police have been ordered by the Madras High Court to allow Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) rallies throughout the state on November 6 or else the court will move through with the contempt petition.

After the state of Tamil Nadu refused to grant permission for RSS rallies on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, on October 2, the RSS filed a contempt of court petition against the government. The police were defended in court by senior lawyer NR Elango, who read out the Tiruvallur inspector of police’s reasons for denying the request, citing NIA raids on PFI and petrol bombings of BJP and RSS leaders’ properties.