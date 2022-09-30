Pulkit Arya met suspended government official day after Ankita Bhandari’s murder

The primary accused in the murder of Ankita Bhandari, Pulkit Arya, met Patwari Vaibhav one day after the victim was killed, according to investigations into the case. The administrative officer in charge of keeping track of land records is known as a Patwari.

The initial complaint regarding Ankita’s abduction was made to Vaibhav. As a result of the accusations, he has been suspended from his position (Patwari). Now, a proper investigation is also being done into the meeting between Pulkit and Vaibhav.

Additionally, the investigation has shown that Pushp, a friend of Ankita’s, stayed at the resort from September 14 to 15. On September 16, Pushp had returned to Jammu.