Unusually high temperatures caused the Swiss glaciers to melt.

According to a research study published on Wednesday, Switzerland’s glaciers are melting more quickly than ever before, with their ice volume decreasing by 6% this year as a result of global warming and a summer heat wave that engulfed much of Europe.

According to a report from the Swiss Academy of Sciences, the country’s glaciers have lost more ice than they had nearly a generation earlier.

The academy released a statement saying that the year 2022 was ‘a disastrous year for Swiss glaciers: all ice melt records were smashed by the great dearth of snow in winter and continuous heat waves in summer.’

The Swiss glacier monitoring network Glamos provided the data on which the academy based its report. Switzerland has the biggest volume of glaciers of any country in Europe.

The glaciers have ‘zero chance’ of returning for decades, at most, according to Matthias Huss, the glaciologist in charge of the Glamos programme at the Federal Polytechnic Institute in Zurich.

‘We have a series reaching back for more than 100 years, and we have never seen anything that is comparable to this year,’ he said by phone. ‘The possibility of such extremes emerging in the future was anticipated, but they have already materialised.’