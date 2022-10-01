Amid reports of their separation, Ranveer Singh teases another project with Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of the most talked-about couples in B-town, have worked on a number of blockbuster movies together and are a wonderful on- and off-screen duo. They met on a movie set as well, and as we all know, the rest is history.

The duo’s undeniable chemistry and acting prowess shone on the big screen in their most recent collaboration, Kabir Khan’s ’83.’ And it appears that the two will work together once more shortly on a brand-new and intriguing project.

Ranveer recently revealed the good news with fans at FICCI Frames fast track 2022, which got them all giddy.

‘I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life,’ the actor shared at the event. ‘Touchwood, we met and started dating in 2012, so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika.’

On the movie front, Deepika and Ranveer have shared screen space in the following films – ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’.