At the Tesla office’s AI Day event, Musk gives a sneak peek at the humanoid robot Optimus.

The much-anticipated humanoid robot Optimus will cost roughly $20,000, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who emphasised that it is still far from being fully functional.

Musk stated that Optimus still requires a lot of work to be improved upon and proven at Tesla’s ‘AI Day’ event, which was held at a Tesla headquarters in Palo Alto, California.

According to Musk, current humanoid robots lack a brain and the ability to come up with their own solutions. He claimed that Tesla, in contrast, will aim to produce millions of Optimus, a ‘very capable robot.’ He estimated that it would only cost about $20,000, according to him.

Tesla claimed to have built a robot prototype in February. The first prototype was revealed to the audience on Friday, and Tesla showed a video of it doing simple tasks at a production station at the company’s California facility, including watering plants, carrying boxes, and lifting metal bars.

Musk and Tesla representatives concurred that a lot of work remained to be done in order to create a low-cost, mass-produced robot that could replace workers.

Toyota Motor and Honda Motor are two more automakers who have developed humanoid robot prototypes that can perform challenging activities like shooting a basketball. ABB and other manufacturers’ production robots are commonplace in the auto sector.