Cocaine worth Rs 4.9 Cr, hidden inside sandal, seized at Mumbai airport

Mumbai: Mumbai Airport Customs Officials arrested a woman passenger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth Rs 4.9 crore hidden in the cavity of her sandal, on Thursday. The woman was intercepted by Mumbai Airport Customs Department on suspicion, and after searching, it was found that she was trying to smuggle cocaine weighing 490 grams, valued at Rs 4.9 crore to India.

‘Mumbai Airport Customs on 29.09.2022 intercepted a pax carrying 490 grams cocaine worth Rs 4.9 Cr ingeniously concealed in a special cavity made in her sandal. Pax has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody’, officials tweeted Saturday. ‘The woman was arrested and remanded in judicial custody’, the officials said.

Earlier, in another case, the Mumbai Airport Customs seized 1.3 kgs of cocaine valued at Rs 13 crore at the Mumbai International Airport. The police arrested one passenger from Ghana who was intercepted on August 28. According to the information received from the police, the accused had concealed cocaine inside his stomach. The accused was taken to the hospital and 87 capsules were recovered from his stomach. The Mumbai Airport Customs have registered a case against the woman passenger and started further investigation.