India shuts down Pakistan’s Twitter account!

On Saturday, the Pakistani government’s Twitter account was blocked in India. The social media business claimed that this action was taken in response to a legal request from the Centre. Earlier this year, it was discovered that India ranked second in terms of requesting information from platform users and was among the top five nations to order Twitter to censor content throughout the reporting period for all types of users.

The microblogging platform reported that over the course of the last six months of 2021, it received 326 legal requests to prohibit content posted by recognised journalist and news organisation accounts, 114 of which originated from India and accounted for over a third of all blocking requests. Along with India, the top four countries that made such demands on Twitter were Turkey, Russia, and Pakistan.

According to Twitter, ‘349 verified journalist and news outlet accounts from throughout the world were the target of 326 legal demands, a 103% increase in the number of accounts during the prior reporting period (January-December 2021)’. This increase is mostly attributable to legal requests made by Pakistan (48), Turkey (78), Russia (55), and India (114).