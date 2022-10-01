Indian Railways cancels 78 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has fully cancelled 52 trains and partially cancelled 26 trains. These trains scheduled to operate today were cancelled due to maintenance and infrastructure works. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, Delhi, Kanpur and more.

The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund. Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app.

Full list of cancelled trains:

01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 01886, 03289, 03591, 03592, 04133, 04136, 04136, 04255, 04256, 04267, 04268, 04381, 04382, 05117, 05118, 05334, 05380, 05460, 08263, 08318, 09484, 11265, 11266, 11651, 11652, 12879, 13309, 13310, 13343, 13344, 14123, 14124, 14201, 14202, 14203, 14204, 14213, 14214, 15107, 15108, 18206, 18234, 18236, 18247, 18248, 20949, 22868, 22893, 22960

Steps to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement