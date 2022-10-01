National Awards Best singer Nanjiyamma sings ‘Kalakkatha’ for Dadasaheb Phalke winner Asha Parekh | Watch

New Delhi: Malayali folk singer Nanjiyamma, who was presented with the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer during Friday’s ceremony, sang a song before Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Asha Parekh. Nanjiyamma sang the song from the award-winning film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ after she was conferred with the award by the President.

A proud moment for the people of Kerala. Smt Nanjiyamma, a folk singer who hails from a small tribal community is awarded for her song on Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

For Nanjiyamma’s performance, along with Parekh, the organizers and Union ministers were seen clapping their hands to the song’s beat. She had also received a standing ovation as she stepped on to the platform in the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi to receive the Best Female Playback Singer award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, shared a video of the moment Nanjiyamma left Asha Parekh tapping to her music.

The Best Female Playback Singer Awardee is Smt Nanjiyamma, a folk singer who hails from a small tribal community in Kerala with no professional film background. NFA recognises her exemplary talent;

The Best Female Playback Singer Awardee is Smt Nanjiyamma, a folk singer who hails from a small tribal community in Kerala with no professional film background. NFA recognises her exemplary talent;

Meanwhile, Parekh was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award on Friday, following which she expressed gratitude by saying, ‘It is a huge honour to have received Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It makes me very grateful that the recognition comes to me just one day before my 80th birthday’. Asha Parekh made her debut in films as the female lead in the film ‘Dil Deke Dekho’ in 1959 alongside Shammi Kapoor. She was only 16 at the time.

This year, at the 68th National Film Awards, there were 50 categories with over 300 feature films and 150 non-feature films competing for the prizes. There were 30 different languages in the movies. Led by director-producer Vipul Shah, a 10-member jury, comprising eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across Indian cinema announced the awards back in July 2022.