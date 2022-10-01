Ponniyin Selvan : The first Tamil movie to earn more than Rs 80 crore on day 1

The magnum work of director Mani Ratnam, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1,’ which is based on the same-titled literary masterpiece by famed author Kalki, has achieved history by becoming the Tamil film with the greatest opening ever.

The movie made almost Rs 80 crore on its first day of release, according to its producers.

‘Thank you for giving ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1′ the biggest ever opening day for Tamil cinema worldwide,’ wrote Lyca Productions on Twitter, who had co-produced the movie with director Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies.

A banner that stated the movie had made an astounding Rs 80 crores or more was also shared.

The movie, which had sparked a lot of anticipation, debuted on Friday to the joy of fans and to tremendous applause from the audience.

Audiences of all ages seem to have connected with the movie. As it is based on the literary masterpiece by Kalki, the movie has particularly attracted the interest of senior citizens.

Many elderly people who had stopped coming to movies are suddenly making an exception for this movie because they are excited to see the classic on the big screen.

In fact, Vikram, the actor who plays Aditha Karikalan in the movie, recently urged theatre owners to make every effort to accommodate senior persons who came to see the movie. He had said that his mother had also voiced a wish to see the movie at a theatre.

The first instalment of the excellent story ‘Ponniyin Selvan,’ which debuted on Friday, is based on the early years of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, afterwards known as the legendary Raja Raja Chozhan.

The movie, which director Mani Ratnam has referred to as his dream project, stars a wide range of well-known actors, including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, and Prakash Raj.

Based on the celebrated Tamil author Kalki’s novel Ponniyin Selvan, the movie is one of the most expensive productions ever attempted in the nation.