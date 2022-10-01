Railways Ministry set to release new All India Railway Time Table today | Read on..

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways is set to release its new All India Railway Time Table known as ‘Trains At a Glance (TAG)’ from today, October 1, 2022. The new Trains at a Glance will also be available on Indian Railways’ official website www.indianrailways.gov.in. As a part of the digitalization of train Time Table, Trains at a Glance (TAG) will now also be available as ‘e-Book’ which can be downloaded from the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in and www.irctctourism.com).

According to Indian Railways, it runs about 3,240 Mail/Express trains which include Vande Bharat Express, Gatimaan Express, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Humsafar Express, Tejas Express, Duronto Express, Antyodaya Express, Garib Rath Express, Sampark Kranti Express, Yuva Express, Uday Express, Janshatabdi Express and other types of trains.

In addition, about 3,000 passenger trains and 5,660 suburban trains are also operated over the Indian Railways network. The volume of passengers carried daily is about 2.23 crore. To clear extra rush and meet passenger demand, more than 65,000 special train trips were operated during 2021-22. About 566 coaches were permanently augmented to increase the carrying capacity, said Railways.

During the review of the lie over of rakes, it was observed that the rakes can be better utilized for extending the existing services or increasing the frequency. Railways believe this would maximize the utilization of the rolling stock and provide better connectivity to the travelling passengers. During the year 2021-22, 106 new services were introduced, 212 services were extended and the frequency of 24 services was increased.

At present, Vande Bharat Express trains are operating between New Delhi – Varanasi and New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. One more Vande Bharat Express train has been introduced between Gandhinagar Capital and Mumbai Central from September 30. It has been proposed to introduce more Vande Bharat Express trains over the Indian Railways network. Tejas Express services offering onboard services like entertainment, local cuisine, Wi-Fi etc are also being proliferated over the Indian Railway network. At present, seven pairs of Tejas Express services are operational over Indian Railways.

To provide sufficient time for the maintenance of the fixed infrastructure like track structure, signalling gears, and overhead equipment, it has been planned to ensure the provision of fixed corridor blocks. The duration of these corridors blocks will be from 3 hours in each section. This will not only improve the reliability of the assets but also enhance passenger safety.

The conversion of Mail/Express trains operating with ICF design rakes is being undertaken to improve passenger safety and provide faster transit with better riding comfort. Indian Railways converted 187 Rakes of ICF to LHB for the period of 2021-2022. Railways said necessary changes in the timetable have been incorporated to improve punctuality. Due to concerted efforts, the punctuality of Mail/Express trains has improved by about 9 per cent as compared to the punctuality during pre-Covid (2019-20).

The rakes at different maintenance depots have been standardized by integration of the rake links to improve flexibility in operations and thereby help in improving punctuality. In the year 2021-22, 60 conventional passenger services have been replaced by MEMUs thereby increasing the overall mobility of the system, said Railways.