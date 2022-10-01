Shashi Tharoor will launch his campaign for the Congress elections today in Nagpur

On Saturday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will visit Nagpur’s Deekshabhoomi monument to launch his campaign for the party’s presidential nomination.

According to Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh, Mr. Tharoor would pay his respects at Deekshabhoomi on Saturday, where Dr. B. R. Ambedkar converted to Buddhism along with his supporters in 1956.

The MP from Thiruvananthapuram has come here on Mr. Deshmukh’s initiative.

On Friday in Delhi, Tharoor, 66, submitted his nomination for the position of Congress president.

On Saturday at 4:50 p.m., Mr. Tharoor will arrive at the Nagpur airport in accordance with his visitation plan. After that, he would travel to Deekshabhoomi to pay his respects to Dr. Ambedkar and hold a press conference.

On Sunday, Mr. Tharoor will go to Vinoba Bhave’s Ashram in Pavnar after visiting Mahatma Gandhi’s Sewagram Ashram in Wardha at 9 a.m. By 12:45 PM, he will be back in Nagpur, where he will meet with top Congress officials as well as party members and staff.

Deshmukh remarked, ‘Mr. Tharoor is a well-liked Congressman who has distinguished himself for the nation abroad. An essential first step toward party decentralisation is the election of the president of Congress.’

Additionally, according to Mr. Deshmukh, Mr. Tharoor has the open backing of Congress delegates in 12 states and party officials and volunteers from all over India.

On Friday, the field was set for a duel between Mr. Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge for the position of Congress president, with Kharge emerging as the undisputed favourite. K N Tripathi, the third contender and a former minister in Jharkhand, is viewed as a weak link in the race.

On Friday’s final day, Mr. Kharge, Mr. Tharoor, and Mr. Tripathi submitted their nominations. On October 17, there will be an election for more than 9,100 delegates. October 19 will mark the announcement of the outcome.

Mr. Tharoor was a member of the G-23 faction of the Congress, which called for reorganising the party’s organisational structure and holding elections at all levels.

He described Mr. Kharge, his opponent in the election, as a ‘candidate of continuity’ and ‘status quo’ on Friday. Additionally, he ruled out dropping out of the competition, emphasising that he did not go through the process of submitting the nomination only to change his mind later.