Supermodel Bella Hadid wears a spray-on dress walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid, a supermodel, wore a spray-on outfit as she walked the runway for Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023, which was practically manufactured on the spot during Paris Fashion Week.

When the runway model first started out, she was only wearing a pair of nude thongs and slip-on high heels. According to aceshowbiz.com, she covered her breasts with one hand while wearing her hair up in a sleek updo.

Later, Bella had a futuristic Coperni slip dress spray-painted onto her body in time for the show’s big finale.

The sister of Gigi Hadid stood still as a team of specialists, led by Dr Manel Torres, managing director of Fabrican Ltd and inventor of the spray-on fabric, created the minimalist dress.

Bella sashayed down the catwalk while the outfit hugged her curves flawlessly.

Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, who wed on a remote Greek island a year ago, co-founded the company, which is renowned for pushing the limits of fashion technology.