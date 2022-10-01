These cities in India will get 5G network from today: Full list

New Delhi: Indians will experience ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones from today as 5G services were made debut in the country today. At first, 13 cities in the country will have the 5G services.

The 5G will provide internet speed and capacity at least 10 times higher than 4G services. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio could be the first providers of the 5G service in India. The 5G services will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency. It will allow higher quality video.

Full List of Cities That Will Get 5G Services In First Phase:

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Chandigarh

Chennai

Delhi

Gandhinagar

Gurugram

Hyderabad

Jamnagar

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Pune