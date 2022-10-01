UAE announces free flu vaccines for some residents

Dubai: Emirates Health Services’ (EHS) in the UAE has announced free flu vaccines for some residents. The free vaccines will be given to UAE citizens and residents under high-risk categories under the national awareness campaign.

Among those who can get the quadrivalent flu vaccine for free are:

UAE citizens

Pregnant women

People of determination

Individuals over 50 years of age

Individuals with chronic diseases

Children under the age of five

Health sector workers

The rest of the community can receive the vaccine for a standard fee. It is available in all public health centres, primary healthcare clinics, and hospitals under EHS.