UAE announces free flu vaccines for some residents

Dubai: Emirates Health Services’ (EHS) in the UAE has announced free flu vaccines for some residents. The free vaccines will be given to UAE citizens and residents under high-risk categories under the national awareness campaign.
Among those who can get the quadrivalent flu vaccine for free are:
UAE citizens
Pregnant women
People of determination
Individuals over 50 years of age
Individuals with chronic diseases
Children under the age of five
Health sector workers
The rest of the community can receive the vaccine for a standard fee. It is available in all public health centres, primary healthcare clinics, and hospitals under EHS.
