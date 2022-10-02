Another accused engaged in 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur arrested by SIT

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots has arrested a second accused in the Sikh riots that resulted in the deaths of five Sikhs.

Dinesh Kumar Shastri, a resident of Gonda, was taken into custody by the SIT on Saturday. The investigation team has identified Dinesh’s involvement in two murders. In the massacres, up to five Sikhs perished. The SIT has so far arrested 37 accused in connection with the anti-Sikh rioting in Kanpur.

In February 2019, the SIT for the investigation into the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 was established. The government has prolonged the tenure by two months because the SIT’s term is coming to an end on September 30. Following the extension, the SIT’s current term will last through November 30, 2022.

According to officials, the SIT will conclude its work by the date. SIT’s deal has been extended six times so far.