Bail granted for BJP leader accused of running brothel in Meghalaya

Bernard N. Marak, a jailed state BJP leader accused of operating a sex racket out of his farmhouse in the northeastern state, was granted conditional bail on Saturday by the Meghalaya High Court. Marak was given bail with the conditions that he help with the inquiry and not flee, tamper with the evidence, or leave the country.

He was also asked to provide a personal bond in the amount of $50,000 and two financially sound sureties in the same amount. The court decision from Justice W. Diengdoh stated that the accused, Bernard N. Marak, ‘the accused person, Bernard N Marak, is hereby directed to be released on bail, if not wanted in some other cases, provided the following conditions are complied with.’

On Friday, LK Gracy, the wife of Bernard N. Marak, moved the bail application. The top court accepted that Bernard N. Marak is the property’s owner but expressed scepticism about whether there is enough proof to show that the location was a brothel.

‘From the statement of the witnesses and the materials on record, there is insufficient evidence to link the accused person to the alleged offence in as much as there is no initial evidence that the place of occurrence has been used as a brothel, nor is there any evidence to prove that prostitution was carried on in the PO,’ the court observed.