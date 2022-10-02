Criticizing SilverLine, Vizhinjam, UAPA and Police: CPI report

Major concerns that have troubled Kerala’s Left Democratic Front government have received the thumbs down from the Communist Party of India. The organisational report made its way to the Kerala State Conference and riled up the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and its LDF ally, the Pinarayi Vijayan Government, over the SilverLine Project, the fishermen’s protests against the Vizhinjam Port, police brutality, and cases being brought under the strict Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The SilverLine Project to construct a semi-high-speed rail route is recommended to be approached with greater prudence, according to the report submitted by CPI Kerala State Secretary Kanam Rajendran. Concerns about the project’s social and environmental components need to be addressed. According to the report, people who stood to lose land protested loudly as a result of the study.

According to the research, the harbour development efforts in Vizhinjam caused uneasiness among the local fishermen and coastal communities. It is impossible to dismiss their concerns. This emphasises the requirement for a programme for coastal conservation. There needs to be more discussion and agreement among the Left Front regarding how the LDF Government should operate.

The research highlighted the killings and human rights violations committed in the name of the much-criticized Maoist hunt in relation to the UAPA cases.

The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which is fiercely opposed by the Left on a national level, is occasionally used in the State. The report goes on to note that it is regrettable that nothing has been done about the complaints made about how the LDF operated during the Malappuram State Conference.

The party also called out the Kerala Police. The intimate relationships that senior police officers have with criminals and con artists, as well as the assaults on women and children and the widespread drug usage, cast a shadow on the accomplishments of the department. According to the report, the failures and bias in upholding law and order in a fair manner and prosecuting offenders would draw condemnation.