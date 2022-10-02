Dog owners in Kerala can now apply for licence online! Know more..

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has clarified that dog owners can apply for licence via online mode without visiting the gram panchayat office. The owners can apply through the website citizen.lsgkerala.gov.in and remit the fee. A certificate of rabies vaccination must be submitted, and the licenses can be obtained online or by mail.

The license fee for dogs in panchayats has been increased to Rs 50 from October 15. Earlier it was Rs 10. In the case of municipalities, the license will be issued as per the respective bylaws. Rabies vaccinations for pet dogs at the veterinary clinic are free of charge. However, the owner should pay Rs 15 for the ticket price and Rs 15 for the vaccination certificate.

Meanwhile, the local bodies can depute retired livestock inspectors on daily wages for timely completion of vaccination of stray dogs. The Animal Husbandry Department officials are responsible for procuring and distributing vaccinations, organizing camps, and hiring and training dog handlers. The local body should take action with the help of district-level officials to find a place for setting up Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centres. Persons bringing stray dogs for sterilization will be paid Rs 500 only for ABC activities.