Modi’s coveted Pakhro tiger safari project: the Forest Survey of India discovers that 6421 trees were cut down

After 6421 trees were removed from the Corbett forest region for the Pakhro Kalagarh Tiger Reserve division, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project, a conflict has arisen between the Forest Survey of India and the Uttarakhand Forest Department.

In its report from September 6 of this year, the Forest Survey of India discovered that 6421 trees had been felled in Corbett Tiger Reserve, the site of the Prime Minister’s long-awaited Pakhro Tiger Project.

The FSI has also found that the Uttarakhand forest department’s forest officials have cleared roughly 16.21 hectares of land in the Corbett Tiger Reserve in addition to unlawful tree felling.

Following a report made to the National Tiger Conservation Authority by wildlife conservationist Gaurav Kumar Bansal, the FSI conducted an inspection of the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

The Uttarakhand Forest Department has not asked the FSI to survey the region, according to Bansal. In truth, FSI had been asked to perform a survey by the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

It is really unfortunate that the state forest department’s inquiries into FSI demonstrate a lack of confidence in the leading organisation in the nation.

Intriguingly, Uttrakhand Vinod Singhal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, requested on Saturday that the Forest Survey of India give a thorough report on the illegal tree-felling in the Pakhro Kalagarh Tiger Reserve division.