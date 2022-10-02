More than 23.28 lakh Indian accounts were banned by WhatsApp

Mumbai: Popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp banned more than 23.28 lakh Indian accounts in August. WhatsApp updated that out of these accounts, over 10 lakh accounts were proactively taken down before any report from users.

The number of banned accounts is lower than the level seen in the previous month. In July, more than 23.87 lakh Indian accounts were banned by WhatsApp. Over 22 lakh Indian accounts were banned by WhatsApp in June. . Earlier, 19 lakh such accounts were banned in May, 16 lakh accounts in April, and 18.05 lakh in March.

‘Between 1 August, 2022 and 31 August, 2022, 2,328,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 1,008,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users,’ WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report.