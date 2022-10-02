Mumbai airport on high alert; Bomb threat in IndiGo flight!

On Saturday evening, IndiGo Airlines received a bomb threat warning. The warning email indicated that there might be a bomb on board one of the IndiGo planes at the Mumbai airport, but nothing was discovered when the plane was inspected.

The bomb threat email stated that IndiGo flight 6E 6045, which was travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, was carrying explosives. The flight was delayed while the police searched for the explosive. The email, however, turned out to be a scam.

As of now, the Mumbai Police is looking into the email’s origin. In order to stop any unwanted incident, all security officers are on high alert. After a quarrel between two passengers on board the aircraft at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on September 30, another incident resembling this one resulted in a false bomb alarm that caused the flight to be delayed and land in Malaysia.

Security agencies were informed of the bomb call made from Malaysia Airlines Flight 173, and they then extensively examined the aircraft. After a delay of more than two hours, the plane eventually took off for Kuala Lumpur, and four passengers who were reportedly implicated in the incident were turned over to the local authorities.