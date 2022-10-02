National Games 2022: TN’s pole vaulter Rosy Meena Paulraj sets new national record

Gandhinagar: Indian Pole Vaulter Rosy Meena Paulraj set a new national record in her sport in women’s category during the ongoing National Games in Gujarat on Sunday, breaking an eight-year-old record held by VS Surekha. At the pole vault event at National Games, this pole vaulter from Tamil Nadu recorded a jump of 4.20 m. With this, she broke the record held by VS Surekha, an eight-year-old record of 4.15 m.

‘New National Record Rosy Meena Paulraj #TamilNadu set new #NationalRecord in Women’s Pole Vault with the jump of 4.20m at the #NationalGames2022 She broke 8-year-old record that was set by V. S. Surekha (4.15) Many congratulations Champ!! #36thNationalGames’, tweeted SAI Media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declared the 36th National Games open at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. National Games are being held in the state of Gujarat for the very first time. It will be organised from September 29 to October 12, 2022. Nearly 15,000 sportspersons, coaches, and officials from across the country will be participating in 36 sports disciplines, making it the biggest National Games ever. The sporting events will be organised in six cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar.