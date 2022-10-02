Nationalised bank hikes interest rate on home loans

Mumbai: Second largest nationalised bank in the country, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has hiked the interest rate on home loans. The bank has increased the repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) by 50 basis points (100 bps = 1%) from 7.70% to 8.40%. The bank has also hiked the marginal cost of funds lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05% on all tenures. The bank has announced a hike in base rate by 5 bps 8.80% from 8.75%.

The loan disbursed by the bank is linked to an external benchmark lending (EBLR). Now the interest rate of home loans will be 8.40%. At present it is 7.90%. Due to this hike, home loan buyers will now have to pay more monthly EMIs.

Apart from PNB, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, and mortgage lender HDFC Ltd have also announced a hike in the home loan interest rate.