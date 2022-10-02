Rajasthan police arrested minor for gang raping 16-year-old girl

In connection with the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, one accused has been taken into custody. On Sunday, the police detained a minor boy in connection with the investigation.

A minor from Rajasthan’s Alwar district was allegedly gang-raped by eight people. The accused allegedly blackmailed her in order to obtain Rs 50,000. According to the police, the accused obtained the young girl’s personal photos and threatened to release them unless she paid Rs 50,000.

Later, eight men, including the main accused in the case, gang-raped her. The young girl’s brother filed a complaint on Wednesday following the incident.