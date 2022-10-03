Climate change increased precipitation by 10%, worsening Hurricane Ian to a Category-4 storm.

Predictions made by scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change are coming true every day.

The intensity, frequency, and strength of extreme weather events are increasing; the most recent was Hurricane Ian, which last week hit Florida and Cuba.

According to an early analysis of the hurricane, climate change greatly worsened the situation and gave the category-4 storm 10% more rain than usual.

Peak rainfall rates during the actual storm were compared to around 20 different computer simulations of a model with Hurricane Ian’s features in the study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed.

The simulated hurricanes slammed into Florida with no human-caused climate change, revealing the difference in rain patterns and quantity. Michael Wehner, a scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab told The Associated Press, ‘The real storm was 10% wetter than the storm that might have been.’

Researchers previously examined the hurricanes of 2020 and discovered that during their wettest three-hour intervals, they were more than 10% more wet than in an environment without greenhouse gases trapping heat. The current situation was treated with the same criteria and methods.