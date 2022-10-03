Court drops case against ex-PM Khan for ‘contempt of court’!

A Pakistani court on Monday accepted the former prime minister Imran Khan’s apologies and dismissed a contempt of court action against him, according to his defence attorney. This decision lessened the possibility of Imran Khan being barred from politics. After Khan personally apologised to the court in person toward the end of last month, the Islamabad High Court postponed indicting him in the contempt case. According to Pakistani law, a politician who has been convicted is likely to be barred from running for office and holding one for at least five years.

Defense attorney Faisal Chaudhry told Reuters that Imran Khan ‘offered his apology in honour and respect for the judiciary, and the court today responded by discharging the case against him’. The accusations were connected to a speech Khan gave where he was accused of threatening law enforcement and judges after one of his close associates had his bail denied in a sedition case. Following that, Khan and his legal team insisted that his comments did not constitute a threat.

Since being ousted in a vote of no confidence in April by a united opposition led by his replacement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cricket star-turned-politician has encountered a slew of legal issues. Since his expulsion, Khan has been in charge of demonstrations calling for early elections. The government coalition has rejected this, stating regular elections will take place later in the year.