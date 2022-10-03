Hurricane Ian did not harm the moon rocket, and Artemis-1 will launch in November.

Since Hurricane Ian has passed, NASA has confirmed that the Artemis-1 rocket has not been harmed by the Category-4 storm that devastated Florida and Cuba last week.

There were no damages to the flight hardware or facilities in the Space Launch System or the Orion spacecraft, according to an initial inspection.

In order to prepare for further inspections, engineers extended access platforms surrounding the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft within the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB).

According to NASA, the rocket is in good condition with only little water incursion discovered in a few areas.

After two failed efforts and abandoning a third in September of this year, the American space agency is finally set to launch the mission to the Moon in November.

‘Engineers will prepare for additional inspections and start preparing for the next launch attempt, including retesting the flight termination system,’ Nasa said in a blog update.

Due to financial and technological difficulties, the mission has been repeatedly postponed; however, it may launch to the Moon in November.

The enormous rocket can launch on a trajectory to the lunar surface at various points throughout the month, according to NASA.