IRCTC announces Shri Ramayana Yatra: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a special tour package for pilgrims . The tour package named ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra ‘will cover the Ramayana Circuit and other sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama.

The 18 days 17 nights tour will begin on November 18. Passengers can board the trains at Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur Central and Lucknow Junction. Passengers can de-board at Virangana Lakshmibai, Agra Cantt, Mathura Junction, and Delhi Safdarjung.

The cost of the tour package is Rs 59,980 for double or triple occupancy. For single occupancy the cost is Rs 68,980. The cost of the package includes travel by Bharat Gaurav train in 3AC, hotel, meals – both onboard and offboard, sightseeing and transfers, taxes, travel insurance, and security on the train.

IRCTC urged all passengers to carry a hard copy or a soft copy of their vaccination certificate and a hard copy of their Voter Id. Tickets can be booked online on IRCTC’s official website or through their regional facilities centres.