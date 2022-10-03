Revathy directorial starring Kajol, ‘Salaam Venky’, release date announced

New Delhi: Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film ‘Salaam Venky’, on Monday, announced the official release date of the film. Helmed by South Indian actor-director Revathy, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 9, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a poster which she captioned, ‘And we have a date Salaam Venky will release at a theatre near you on 09.12.2022’.

Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in a period action film ‘Tanhaji’ along with her husband actor Ajay Devgn in 2020. She will be next seen in an upcoming web series ‘The Good Wife’. ‘The Good Wife’ is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband’s scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma and it will stream on Disney+Hotstar.