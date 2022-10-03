Russian national questioned by CBI for tampering with JEE Mains exam software

According to reports, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is questioning a Russian national about his involvement in tampering with the JEE Mains 2021 exam’s software.

The CBI allegedly picked up the foreigner from the Bureau of Immigration at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, where he had been held after arriving from Kazakhstan.

The CBI issued a lookout notice (LOC) against the man. He is most likely the primary hacker in the alleged manipulation of the exam, according to news organisations. According to them, when the Russian national arrived at the airport from abroad, central agencies informed the CBI.

According to a PTI report, the top investigative agency had Affinity Education Pvt Ltd, its three directors, Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi, and Govind Varshney, along with other touts and associates, in September of last year for alleged test cheating.

The three directors conspired with other associates and touts to rig the JEE (Mains) online exam, allowing aspirants to gain admission to renowned National Institutes of Technology in exchange for sizable sums of money. They did this by accessing a chosen testing location in Sonepat to answer the applicants’ question papers (Haryana).