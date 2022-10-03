Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty fall sharply

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on negative note on the first day of the week. BSE Sensex was down 638.11 points or 1.11% at 56,788.81. NSE Nifty was down 207 points or 1.21% at 16,887.30. On the BSE, 1436 shares have advanced, 2012 shares declined and 150 shares remain unchanged. Except pharma, all other sectoral indices ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were ONGC, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, BPCL and Coal India. Top losers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Consumer Products.