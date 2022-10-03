To challenge SC’s order on commercial activity near Taj Mahal, locals formed committee

For thousands of residents of the Taj Ganj area in Agra, the recent Supreme Court order banning commercial activities within 500 metres of the Taj Mahal has created a survival issue.

In the Taj Ganj area, which is close to the Taj Mahal, more than 400 handicraft shops, hotels, and hotels are in operation. The SC order is certain to have an impact on all of these companies, which have been made illegal over night by this order.

The shop owners in the Tajganj area formed a group yesterday to protect their livelihood, and they chose the renowned tour guide Nitin Singh to serve as its chairman. The committee will appeal the SC’s ruling and demand that shops be given a chance to be heard before any decision is made to prohibit commerce in Taj Ganj.

Shopkeeper in the area Aslam Khan reported that former UP minister and local MLA Dr. G S Dharmesh and former MLA Kesho Mehra attended the meeting and promised their support for the committee. It was decided to brief Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, about the situation after Dussehra.