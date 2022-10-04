3rd T20I: India to face South Africa today: Possible playing XI

Indore: In cricket, Team India will face South Africa in 3rd and final T20I today, at 7 pm at Holkar Stadium in Indore. India defeated South Africa by 16 runs in the 2nd T20 International at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. India is leading the series by 2-0. This will be the last T20I game for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Possible Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma ©, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Temba Bavuma ©, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi