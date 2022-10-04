Alliance Air launches new domestic flight service

Indore: State owned air carrier in the country, Alliance Air has launched new domestic flight service. The airline will operate flights connecting Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The airline will operate 4 flights a week on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The air carrier will deploy its ATR 72-seater aircraft for the service.