Astronauts and rovers will run in the desert before they begin working on the Moon

Nasa has been preparing to launch to the Moon and after two scrubbed attempts of its demonstration Artemis-1 mission, the third attempt is to be conducted in November.

After Artemis-1, the American space agency will send rovers and astronauts to the Moon, where they will stay longer than the astronauts of the Apollo era.

However, in order to prepare rovers and people to function and operate on the Moon, astronauts will run in the desert before they set foot on the lunar surface.

The American space agency will carry out two lengthy field experiments in Arizona’s deserts to replicate conditions on the lunar surface.

These desert habitats will serve as training grounds for astronauts, engineers, and scientists because they, according to NASA, have many qualities in common with the lunar environment, such as difficult topography, fascinating geology, and scant communication infrastructure.

The Joint Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program Test Team (JETT) Field Test #3 and Desert Research and Technology Studies (D-RATS) analogue missions, which are scheduled for October 2022, ‘will provide crucial data and lessons learned as teams conduct operations in a simulated lunar environment to practise for the real event,’ according to a statement from Nasa.