Engineers flying the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars have spotted a foreign object on its surface

In the video, the Ingenuity chopper on Mars was beaming back, engineers noticed an alien object on the surface. During the helicopter’s 33rd hop on the alien globe, the object was captured on video by the navigation camera.

The Navcam film from the prior flight did not show any signs of the foreign item debris, according to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which operates the quadcopter on Mars.

As it continues to assist Perseverance in the hunt for prehistoric microbial life on Mars, the helicopter has been ratcheting up its wings.

‘The FOD is seen in Flight 33 Navcam imagery from the earliest frames to approximately halfway through the video when it fell from the leg and drifted back to the Mars surface,’ JPL said in a blog update.

The machine is not harmed, according to the telemetry data, but post-flight search and transfer have turned out to be insignificant. JPL’s report on the quadcopter also stated that the ‘Ingenuity and Perseverance Mars 2020 teams are endeavouring to determine the source of the debris.’