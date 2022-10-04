Maharashtra man burnt alive his 2 daughters

According to police, two girls who were allegedly burned alive by their father on Monday died while receiving treatment at a hospital in the Thane region of Maharashtra.

On Saturday morning, Sameera Shantaram Patil (14), and her sister Samiksha (11), received 91% burns in a fire at their home in the Bopar area of Dombivili town. Preeti, their mother, died on Sunday from severe burns, an official said.

In relation to the accused Prasad Shantaram Patil (40), who was hurt in the incident, the police have filed a case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

Fire officials claim that while the blaze began on Saturday at 5:30 am, they were only notified of it at 8:30 am, a three-hour delay. According to an investigation, the accused was harassing his wife and girls while having an affair with another woman, the man claimed.

The official said, ‘He hatched a conspiracy, tried to burn his wife and daughters alive, and got injured in the process.’