New Hindu Temple in Dubai Will Accept Those of All Faiths

One day before the Dussehra festival, on Tuesday, a new Hindu temple in Jebel Ali, Dubai, is scheduled to open.

According to Khaleej Times, the temple is an addition to the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, one of the first Hindu temples built in the United Arab Emirates.

The inauguration of the temple, whose foundation was laid in February 2020, realises a long-held Indian desire for a place of worship in the region.

According to Gulf News, the temple has welcomed people of all faiths and has allowed entry to worshippers and other visitors to view the 16 deities and other interior works. The temple will be officially open to the public on October 5 — the day of the Dussehra festival.

The temple, which welcomes people of all religions, had its soft opening on September 1, 2022, allowing thousands of tourists to see the white marble interiors of the building. It contains bells on the ceiling, Arabic and Hindu geometric patterns on the exterior, and decorative pillars.

On the day of the temple’s soft opening, the management turned on the website’s QR-code-based appointment booking system.

The temple has seen a lot of visitors ever since it opened, especially on weekends. According to the article, the restricted admission has been controlled by QR-coded appointments to manage crowds and ensure social distance.

The majority of the deities are set up in the main prayer hall, which also features a sizable 3D-printed pink lotus spreading across the dome in the centre.

The hours of operation for Dubai’s new Hindu temple are listed as 6:30 am to 8 pm on the official temple website.

The hourly number limitations that are now in effect will not apply to those who have appointments made to visit the temple on October 5 through the official website of Dubai.

The temple in Dubai also has a huge capacity, readily accommodating between 1000 and 1200 worshippers each day.