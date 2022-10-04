PM Modi will observe Dussehra in Kullu, Himachal

On October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Dhalpur Ground in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

He will take part in the International Kullu Dussehra Festival and see this extraordinary Rath Yatra of over 300 Deities. The country’s Prime Minister will be attending the Kullu Dussehra festivities for the first time ever.

The PM frequently participated in Indian festivities during his time in office.

The prime minister attended the Navratri celebration on September 29 at the GMDC field in Ahmedabad while he was still in Gujarat just a few days earlier.

In August 2022, on the occasion of Ganesh Ganesh Chaturthi, Modi went to Piyush Goyal’s house to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

To celebrate Raksha Bandhan with him this year, the daughters of office workers put rakhis around his wrist.

The PM attended the Bihu celebrations in New Delhi in April 2022 at the residence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

In April 2022, PM visited the Red Fort’s 400th Parkash Purab ceremonies in honour of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji.

On the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti in February 2022, the prime minister went to a shrine honouring the Dalit saint in the Karol Bagh neighbourhood of central Delhi and took part in the ‘Shabad Kirtan.’

PM Modi spoke during the Gurupurab festivities of Guru Nanak Devji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat on December 25, 2021.

In November 2020, to commemorate Dev Deepawali, PM Modi attended the Dev Deepawali Mahotsav in Varanasi.

In April 2018, PM Modi went to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi for the Buddha Jayanti celebrations.

PM Modi attended the 350th birth anniversary festivities of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj in Patna in October 2017 on the occasion of the celebrations marking his birth anniversary.